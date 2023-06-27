Create New Account
Will resurrecting the Woolly Mammoth result in Jurassic Park 8!?
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


June 25, 2023


Technology entrepreneur Ben Lamm and his team at Colossal Biosciences are attempting to achieve a goal that’s never been successful before: Bringing back to life an extinct breed of animal. Using the gene-editing CRISPR technology, Lamm’s team wants to resurrect the woolly mammoth (and a few other breeds as well). But even if the technology exists, SHOULD they attempt such a feat? In this clip, Glenn challenges Lamm on the potential risks to such a project: ‘Have you ever seen Jurassic Park?!’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDIzuX0AqPg

