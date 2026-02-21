BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Islamic & Talmudic Judaism Kabbalah (one & the same) & the Cube of Saturn. The Ark of the Covenant, the real 'Cube'
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
76 followers
0
41 views • 1 day ago

The SanGreal. Holy Blood, Holy Grail Da Vinci code & the bloodline of King herod (the real code & the true quest) https://rumble.com/v733fum-the-sangreal.-holy-blood-holy-grail-da-vinci-code-and-the-bloodline-of-king.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

The Star (Magen - Shield) of King David & the Menorah. Part 2 https://rumble.com/v6s9u5p-the-star-magen-shield-of-king-david-and-the-menorah.-part21.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Free People of Sweden. Tolkien's Rings as the Central Banks as the Deep State (One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them ) https://rumble.com/v53qpra-free-people-of-sweden.-tolkiens-rings-as-the-central-banks.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Leuren Moret, Real history of the World, Vatican, Israel, Iran, Greater Israel. (& 'Learning against learning' from Rome) & "AI" next steps https://rumble.com/v3urktq-real-history-of-the-world-vatcian-israel-iran-greater-israel.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Ancient Bloodlines, Contemporary Power, ( Leuren Moret ) Monsanto, Occupy, Illuminati bloodlines, Vietnam https://rumble.com/v4nbmjo-ancient-bloodlines-contemporary-power-lauren-moret.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

(Order of the Garter)The Real 'Q', The Great Awakening & Great Reset, same in origin & purpose. The San Greal & the Garter https://rumble.com/v499b62-the-great-awakening.html

Iranian state-organized rallies burn horned 'Baal' statues https://www.iranintl.com/en/202602129933

Houthis’ ‘demonic’ threat after Iran burns ‘Baal’ idols: Epstein files haunt Trump, Bibi before war? https://www.hindustantimes.com/videos/houthis-demonic-threat-after-iran-burns-baal-idols-epstein-files-haunt-trump-bibi-before-war-101771000118380.html

THIRD TEMPLE SANHEDRIN SYNAGOGUE ALREADY EXISTS UNDER THE WESTERN WALL https://old.bitchute.com/video/9NMJUVpehn2W/ ...or on rumble https://rumble.com/v3yjwa7-mike-pompeo-3rd-temple-sanhedrin-synagogue-and-gates-pomegranate-symbolism.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=7f0d6c42-1001-4aa6-8858-f8687b87068c

HIV Vaids in the Vaccine outbreak in Israel 2021 2022 Immune system destruction, deaths & injuries https://rumble.com/v2hzr9w-hiv-vaids-in-the-v-accine-outbreak-in-isreal-2021-2022-immune-system-destru.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Israel & Zion, deep attacks upon Israel & Zion by 'Covid' Injections ( נמרוד בראשית י ותהלים83) https://rumble.com/v2hzgjk-april-13-2023.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Jay Dyer & the Cult of Islam, the made up faith in its attempts to destroy the West https://rumble.com/v73qwts-jay-dyer-and-the-cult-of-islam-in-its-attempts-to-destroy-the-west.html

Islamic woman enslaved, trafficked & defiled by Muhammad & modern Islam. The truth https://rumble.com/v72m8zc-islamic-woman-enslaved-trafficked-and-defiled-by-mohammed-and-modern-islam..html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Saturn and "Law as commerce 'law courts' & the Common law (the highest law of the land) How commercial law courts really work" https://rumble.com/v6sp5pv-law-as-commerce-law-courts-and-the-common-law-the-highest-law-of-the-land.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

The Sanhedrin of Israel (to replace the Supreme Court ?) Temple of Solomon Law, a new Round Table ? https://rumble.com/v1a15uk-the-sanhedrin-of-israel-to-replace-the-supreme-court-temple-of-solomon-law-.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

and https://rumble.com/user/DavidJonesRumble?page=3&e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o

HIDDEN THIRD TEMPLE DISCOVERED BY WESTERN WALL SYNAGOGUE https://old.bitchute.com/video/Dav9nvkg1VzF/ ...or on rumble https://rumble.com/v3yjwa7-mike-pompeo-3rd-temple-sanhedrin-synagogue-and-gates-pomegranate-symbolism.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=7f0d6c42-1001-4aa6-8858-f8687b87068c

Jay Dyer Epstein https://rumble.com/v75ql3sjay-dyer-jeffrey-epstein-is-the-real-illuminati.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=6001562d-067c-40a3-9904-59f7ee3c2b73 or on bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/video/Ljc0MmTvF5eE/ 

israelislamsaturnkabalah
