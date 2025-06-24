BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Perennial Vegetables: From Artichoke to Zuiki Taro, a Gardener's Guide to Over 100 Delicious, Easy-to-grow Edibles by Eric Toensmeier
"Perennial Vegetables: From Artichoke to Zuiki Taro, a Gardener's Guide to Over 100 Delicious, Easy-to-Grow Edibles" by Eric Toensmeier is a comprehensive and inspiring guide that introduces readers to the world of perennial vegetables, which are plants that live for three or more years and produce edible parts annually with minimal effort. The book is born from Toensmeier's personal journey, sparked by a 2002 road trip and a conversation that led him to fill a gap in horticultural literature. It explores over 100 varieties of perennial vegetables, highlighting their benefits such as soil-building, extended harvest seasons and ecosystem advantages like carbon sequestration and habitat provision. These plants are ideal for creating a sustainable and attractive edible landscape, thriving in diverse conditions from full shade to waterlogged soils. Toensmeier provides practical advice on selecting, planting, propagating and managing these crops, including organic pest and disease control. He also encourages gardeners to experiment with breeding new varieties to suit their specific needs. Despite some challenges like slow establishment and strong flavors, the book equips readers with the knowledge to overcome these issues, making it an essential resource for anyone interested in sustainable gardening and food production.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

