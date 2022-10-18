Devin Nunes Talks Steve Bannon & Danchenko trial with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sebastian talks to Devin Nunes, former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, about how the Democrats have weaponized "contempt of Congress" charges, among other tactics, against political opponents like Steve Bannon.
Final comment... Danchenko trial: Are John Durham's hands tied?
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289