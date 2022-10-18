Devin Nunes Talks Steve Bannon & Danchenko trial with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Sebastian talks to Devin Nunes, former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, about how the Democrats have weaponized "contempt of Congress" charges, among other tactics, against political opponents like Steve Bannon.

Final comment... Danchenko trial: Are John Durham's hands tied?

