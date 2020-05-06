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Venezuela Failed Oil Grab By U.S. Mercenaries
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67 views • May 06, 2020
This video clip discusses the recent attempt to grab Venezuela's oil by a U.S. mercenaries. The obviously half-assed attempt by some of Trump's avid supporters, makes it clear that this is just one more case of predictive programming targeted at the U.S. sheeple, in order to foster their willing acceptance when the real parasitic oil theft occurs.
This video was created using the following videos:
FULL SHOW: Venezuela foils deadly mercenary attack - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCEAOs7aK_g
Venezuela arrests two US ‘mercenaries’ after alleged raid to capture Maduro - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETN8HaHS9Xk
Venezuela Says Two U.S. Citizens Among 'Mercenaries' Captured After Failed Plot | NBC News - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csDqvqsmMcM
This video was created using the following videos:
FULL SHOW: Venezuela foils deadly mercenary attack - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCEAOs7aK_g
Venezuela arrests two US ‘mercenaries’ after alleged raid to capture Maduro - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETN8HaHS9Xk
Venezuela Says Two U.S. Citizens Among 'Mercenaries' Captured After Failed Plot | NBC News - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csDqvqsmMcM
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