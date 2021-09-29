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Topic 13 - Protected From
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This introduction should start with Romans 12:19 and Acts 9:4. The reason is that everything stood on Jesus when he said: "do not avenge yourselves, dear friends, but give place to God's wrath,for it is written, Vengeance is mine, I will repay." Jesus said to Saul: "Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?" Emotions were coming from Jesus when He talks to Saul. That is one reason why He said Saul twice.
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