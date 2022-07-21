Ep. 742 – School Board Lawyer Cuts Father’s Mic For Reading “Pornography” Found In Library

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We start in the Sunshine State, where a father's microphone was suddenly cut off by a school board lawyer because the father attempted to present a book found in the school library that discusses the graphic and brutal rape of a girl.
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