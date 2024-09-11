A Palestinian driving a truck rammed an IDF checkpoint in Ramallah, killing one IDF soldier & injuring several others

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
7 months ago

A Palestinian driving a truck rammed an IDF checkpoint in Ramallah, killing one IDF soldier and injuring several others.

Description from Rybar:

 This morning, another terrorist attack occurred on the West Bank of the Jordan River: northeast of Ramallah, on section 60 of the highway, a cargo truck at full speed crashed into an observation post.

The employee stationed there was killed, and the attacker himself, in critical condition, was taken to a nearby medical facility. At the moment, searches are being carried out in his home in Rafat.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the incident: according to them, the attack is a response to the elimination of five militants by Israeli forces in Tubas.


📌 Such incidents occur quite regularly both in Israel and the Palestinian Authority: as a rule, Hamas-affiliated truck drivers ram bus stops or concentrations of Israeli soldiers. 

This time, a small observation post with only one person was chosen as the target of the attack. Nevertheless, the Arab media have already presented the terrorist attack as an "equivalent response" to the actions of the IDF in the region.

#Israel #Palestine #terrorism

@rybar



iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
