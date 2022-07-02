The War You Don’t See...

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‘Selling’ the 2003 invasion of Iraq is the centre-piece of Pilger's film. The news media is exposed as a source of illusions, such as a non-existent link between Saddam Hussein and the attacks of 9/11. A CIA witness says the primary aim of intelligence supplied by the Pentagon is to manipulate public opinion.