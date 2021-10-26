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ACERCA DEL RELATO PANDÉMICO: VIDEO 1.- EL "MENSAJERO" Y SU MENSAJE
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21 views • October 26, 2021
Primer video de la serie "Acerca del relato pandémico". En este caso se presenta y describe al "mensajero" principal de este relato: la OMS. También se plantea cuál ha sido su principal mensaje: la existencia de una supuesta pandemia, ocasionada por un supuesto coronavirus. Se aportan datos al respecto y se reflexiona críticamente acerca de ellos.
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