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General Mike Flynn's Impossible 4-Year Delta To The Minute! 100% Proof! Public Awakening = Game Over
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339 views • December 10, 2021
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The Genius of Trump! Gives The Enemy Center Stage To Show The World Their Crime!
https://rumble.com/vqf1ix-the-genius-of-trump-gives-the-enemy-center-stage-to-show-the-world-their-cr.html
Devin Nunes New CEO of Trump Media! TMTG Partners With Rumble! Triggers SEC Witch Hunt!
https://rumble.com/vqccb7-breaking-devin-nunes-new-ceo-of-trump-media-tmtg-partners-with-rumble-trigg.html
Q: Those Responsible [Coup Attempt] Will Not Go Unpunished! Untouchable? Epstein Thought So. Puppets & Puppet Masters!
https://rumble.com/vqa65b-those-responsible-coup-attempt-will-not-go-unpunished-untouchable-epstein-t.html
www.redswithcpn.com
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Just in Time for Christmas!
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JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Previous Updates:
The Genius of Trump! Gives The Enemy Center Stage To Show The World Their Crime!
https://rumble.com/vqf1ix-the-genius-of-trump-gives-the-enemy-center-stage-to-show-the-world-their-cr.html
Devin Nunes New CEO of Trump Media! TMTG Partners With Rumble! Triggers SEC Witch Hunt!
https://rumble.com/vqccb7-breaking-devin-nunes-new-ceo-of-trump-media-tmtg-partners-with-rumble-trigg.html
Q: Those Responsible [Coup Attempt] Will Not Go Unpunished! Untouchable? Epstein Thought So. Puppets & Puppet Masters!
https://rumble.com/vqa65b-those-responsible-coup-attempt-will-not-go-unpunished-untouchable-epstein-t.html
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