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Rotterdam Netherlands Nov 19th Anti COVID Restrictions passports Protesters
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90 views • November 21, 2021
Rotterdam Netherlands Nov 19th Anti COVID Restrictions passports Protesters
Video in Verzet
https://www.facebook.com/VideoInVerzet/videos/1285687308614903
https://www.facebook.com/VideoInVerzet/videos/4765082876875169
https://www.facebook.com/VideoInVerzet/videos/1314500772360089
Rotterdam - Koopgoot Live
Rijnmond
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnMWkEvZXiI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hp6Gw-pzDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0aUPsR0tcc
Video in Verzet
https://www.facebook.com/VideoInVerzet/videos/1285687308614903
https://www.facebook.com/VideoInVerzet/videos/4765082876875169
https://www.facebook.com/VideoInVerzet/videos/1314500772360089
Rotterdam - Koopgoot Live
Rijnmond
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnMWkEvZXiI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hp6Gw-pzDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0aUPsR0tcc
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