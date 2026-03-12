Occult Influences Invading MAGA

March 12, 2026 - Christian friends and patriots--this is a warning about certain podcasters and influencers who are platforming Alexander Dugan and his dangerous plans for America. MARK AND AVOID!





Thanks for watching and praying!

My interview with Kristi Leigh on dangerous Conspiracy Theorists

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751



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