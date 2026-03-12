Occult Influences Invading MAGA

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March 12, 2026 - Christian friends and patriots--this is a warning about certain podcasters and influencers who are platforming Alexander Dugan and his dangerous plans for America. MARK AND AVOID!
Thanks for watching and praying!
My interview with Kristi Leigh on dangerous Conspiracy Theorists
https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751
Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com
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