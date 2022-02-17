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Meet Chrystia Freeland: WEF Rising Star Stealing Truckers Lives - Canada why are you ruining lives of working class- Bulls Eye
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31 views • February 17, 2022
Meet Chrysta Freeland:
Reference: https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
Chrystia Freeland and Fabiola Gianotti join the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees
Chrystia Freeland began her career as a Ukraine-based news correspondent, and held senior positions at the Globe and Mail, the Financial Times and Thomson Reuters. She was first elected to the Canadian Parliament in November 2013 and was appointed International Trade Minister in November 2015, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada in January 2017.
She has written two books: Sale of the Century (2000) and Plutocrats (2012). In 2018, she was recognized as Foreign Policy’s Diplomat of the Year and received the Eric M. Warburg Award from Atlantik-Brücke. Freeland speaks Russian, Ukrainian, Italian, French and English.
https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/01/world-economic-forum-announces-new-trustees/
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Reference: https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
Chrystia Freeland and Fabiola Gianotti join the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees
Chrystia Freeland began her career as a Ukraine-based news correspondent, and held senior positions at the Globe and Mail, the Financial Times and Thomson Reuters. She was first elected to the Canadian Parliament in November 2013 and was appointed International Trade Minister in November 2015, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada in January 2017.
She has written two books: Sale of the Century (2000) and Plutocrats (2012). In 2018, she was recognized as Foreign Policy’s Diplomat of the Year and received the Eric M. Warburg Award from Atlantik-Brücke. Freeland speaks Russian, Ukrainian, Italian, French and English.
https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/01/world-economic-forum-announces-new-trustees/
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
(Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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