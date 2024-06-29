BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KEY STOLEN 🗳 FROM MARICOPA ELECTION CENTER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
31 views • 10 months ago

Credit to OG poster odaddy:


A Democrat Activist Just Stole Maricopa County's Election Security Keys!


https://www.emerald.tv/p/a-democrat-activist-just-stole-maricopa? On Tuesday, June 25th, the disgraced Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates was forced to hold a press conference where he claimed that “election security has not been effected in any way.”


Yes — except for having the police recover a missing security fob for the tabulators, plus the reprogramming of the equipment, and the logic & accuracy testing — everything is just fine.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUo8yX4I4a0


Maricopa County confirmed that an employee was terminated in connection with the incident. The county sheriff's office is investigating.

terminatedmulti pronged attackelection securitymaricopa county supervisor bill gatesstolen key
