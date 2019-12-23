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Bill of Peace 2020 to Randolph County Commission
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19 views • December 23, 2019
On 12/19/19, Bill of Peace 2020 was presented to the Randolph County Commission during public comments. Over the years, I, along with Gene Stalnaker, Pastor Butch, and others have made many presentations alerting the County Commissioners of concerns including the conditions that led up to filing a complaint in the West Virginia Supreme Court. That action eventually led to Bill of Peace 2020.
On Saturday, December 21, the I-M Newspaper published an article by reporter, Tim MacVean, explaining the Bill of Peace 2020 Arbitration Award.
Please call the Inter-Mountain at 304-636-2121, extension 104 for Steve Herron and extension 120 for Brad Johnson and thank them for publishing! We must support the fourth estate when they do their job!
Sincerely, Phillip Hudok
On Saturday, December 21, the I-M Newspaper published an article by reporter, Tim MacVean, explaining the Bill of Peace 2020 Arbitration Award.
Please call the Inter-Mountain at 304-636-2121, extension 104 for Steve Herron and extension 120 for Brad Johnson and thank them for publishing! We must support the fourth estate when they do their job!
Sincerely, Phillip Hudok
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