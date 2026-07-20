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Resistance Chicks' Momma Patriot Gallery 1st Ever On-Camera Interview! Eastgate Vendor Market!
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69 views • 2 days ago

The long-awaited event is HERE! You know her as Patriot Gallery or "PG"; you know her from her blogs and posts on horses, gold and silver, but she never goes on camera! Until NOW! Michelle interviews her momma at the Eastgate Outdoor Vendors and Food Trucks Market and you don't want to miss it!

Check out her page here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/adayswage/

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constitutiongoldsilverprecious metalsgold and silversound money
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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