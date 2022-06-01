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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi 'If you give that jab to your child, you are committing a crime.'
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423 views • June 01, 2022
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Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: 'If you give that jab to your child, you are committing a crime.' Dr. Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16xlfg-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-if-you-give-that-jab-to-your-child-you-are-committing-a.html
Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: 'If you give that jab to your child, you are committing a crime.' Dr. Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16xlfg-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-if-you-give-that-jab-to-your-child-you-are-committing-a.html
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