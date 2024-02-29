Create New Account
The Greater Good (Trailer)
BrightU
THE GREATER GOOD is an award-winning, character-driven documentary that explores where parenting meets modern medicine, and cultural intersections where individual rights collide with politics.

This documentary tells the rarely heard stories of three families adversely impacted by vaccination. This important perspective on the issue of vaccine safety has been left out of the mainstream media debate for too long. These courageous families show us that it is time to Think Again.

Learn more at https://brighteonuniversity.com/collections/the-greater-good-by-leslie-manookian-and-kendall-nelson

