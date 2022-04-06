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Persecuted for Jesus' Name Sake: Canadian Pastor Targeted as the Church Compromises with Evil
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80 views • April 06, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
As tyranny crashes down, choking out freedom and liberty, it is important to be steadfast in faith and resist. Pastor Artur Pawlowski joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss his arrest for keeping his church open during COVID, the details of his arrest, and the power of the church. Pastor Pawlowski affirmed that people need to bow to God, instead of to the elites oppressing society with anti-Christ narratives and rhetoric.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzulfg-persecuted-for-jesus-name-sake-canadian-pastor-targeted-as-the-church-compr.html
As tyranny crashes down, choking out freedom and liberty, it is important to be steadfast in faith and resist. Pastor Artur Pawlowski joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss his arrest for keeping his church open during COVID, the details of his arrest, and the power of the church. Pastor Pawlowski affirmed that people need to bow to God, instead of to the elites oppressing society with anti-Christ narratives and rhetoric.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzulfg-persecuted-for-jesus-name-sake-canadian-pastor-targeted-as-the-church-compr.html
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