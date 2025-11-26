Dr Glidden Makes the Medical Schemers Anxious!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EXCLUSIVE LIMITED TIME Just for My followers:
From now until December 1st you can use
code: Daniel for 50% OFF Dr. Glidden's Membership site here: https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth
For the already marked down annual membership to Dr GLIDDEN's health maintenance and education website. Make Dr. Glidden Your Doctor before Dec 1st and lock it in for life at only 55 cents a day!
Code: Daniel for 50% OFF Annual
The annual code discount brings the membership down to 55 cents a day, or 16.67/mo. This is the most affordable the membership has been EVER! Get locked in at the very BEST rate ever!
Get Dr Monzo's Whole Food Supplements for your 90 Essential Revitalizing Nutrients
with code BB5 here: https://SemperFryLLC.com
Click His Picture on the Right for the AZURE WELL products and use code BB5 for your discount.
Find clickable portals to Dr Monzo and Dr Glidden on Dan's site, and it's the home of the best hot sauce, his book, and Clean Source Creatine-HCL.