I Suck at Growing Carrots | Here is What I'm Doing Differently This Spring to Reduce FAILURE

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#resilience #garden #carrots #spring
Every Spring and Fall I try Carrots and every Spring and Fall I get maybe a 50% germination rate and go "better luck next year" (the gardener's motto.) This year I am actually going to put in the work to have successful carrots. I have a 4 x12 raised bed that came with this house that I have never fully overhauled with soil amendments so it's going to be our test bed. The process:
1. Dump Hi-Cal Lime (calcium source, less Mg)
2. Dump 5-3-3- fertilizer
3. Dump Greensand (carrots love sandy soil + trace minerals)
4. Dump ALOT of Rice Hulls for soil aeration (they will compost)
5. Till everything in to work into soil and break up compaction
6. Soak well (I live in a very windy area and beds dry out)
7. Cover with Insect cover to prevent wind/squirrels/birds from wrecking
the bed
Carrots take about 8 weeks to grow to maturity, although I may use some of them as baby carrots.
Varieties we seeded:
Red Carrot: https://bit.ly/3cqU8LF
Danvers126: https://bit.ly/3en0XjI
Tendersweet: https://bit.ly/3ekmCt2
Happy Growing!
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