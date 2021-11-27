The government has NOTHING 'investigated' about the consequences of Corona flu Pas [25.11.2021]

Note: The Satanic Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been systematically illegally killed all of Denmark's mink, because they had flu. And she is not hold responsible... All those who worked there now have no work.What about all of Denmark's dogs, they can't get the influenza?Can all bird get flu = bird flu?Can all pigs get influenza - swine flu?Can cats get the flu?Why should these animals not also be kill?Here, another politician ask these questions directly to the Satanic Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen who does NOT respond to them.- Has the government examined what the consequences will be by introducing Coronapas requirements in the companies? No.- Has the government examined what it will mean if you do not introduce Coronapas? No.- Has the government examined whether there is enough test capacity to test vaccinated? No.- Has the government head advised with the health authorities? No.Therefore, Nye Borgerlige also votes no to the possibility of introducing Coronapas in Danish companies.4,688 views Nov 25, 2021Nye Borgerlige13.7K subscribers