PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Communities Be More Resilient BEFORE Disasters
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
3 followers
0
28 views • 2 days ago

Inspired by the video, "Webinar—Designing Resilience Hubs that Work When the Grid Doesn't" @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-AfDhA9Xro

Video encouraging Americans & others around the world to establish "community resilience hubs" by America's energy conservation/efficiency expert & Founder/CEO of the following:

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany

https://tinyurl.com/Insulation4dummies

https://tinyurl.com/WindPower4Dummies

(all subsidiaries of https://youtube.com/@DrawdownNow

, Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng


To be able to have the financial resources so you can be partially or totally off-the-grid, re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101 , at least, 100 times, visit

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

, & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission


To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To get $ back on your bill$ & see if community solar is in your area, visit

https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com/community-solar

& watch videos @

https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney

Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – WATCH

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

Watch videos at

https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

OR

https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to 2 YRS worth of drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

To view a list of over 35 products & services to help you be more energy independent & self-reliant, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGmenu

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGofferings

For a FREE copy of my e-Guide, "88 Ways to Lower Your Gas, Electric, & Water Bills," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/88waysToSaveEnergy

https://tinyurl.com/LowerYourUtilityBills

https://tinyurl.com/SayGoodByeToYourUtilityBills

If no timely response, contact my COO,

[email protected]

m: 334.530.9045

If you own a non-residential building anywhere in the world, fill-out https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & having more CA$H-flow at:

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu


$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee, leave a VM at 786.441.2727 w/ 3 to 5 dates & times for an interview


Learn all about distributed, small-scale wind power @

https://tinyurl.com/WindPower101

To get a free wind turbine estimate 4 UR home &/or businessfrom the USA’s FIRST Dealer for https://HI-VAWT.com.tw w/ ~50 installations around MN by Jay “The Turbine Guy” Nygard, visit

https://GoGreenEnergyOnline.com/Products

[email protected]

952.334.6400

Mention that u were referred by Danny Zen

Or, get a HI-VAWT &/or Bergey.com horizontal-axis wind turbine quote by scheduling a consultation @

https://tinyurl.com/FreeQuoteForWindPower

Keywords
femagrid downresiliencyoff grid livinglights outpower outagegreat blackout
Recent News
Apartment prepping: A practical guide to building resilience when you rent

Apartment prepping: A practical guide to building resilience when you rent

Zoey Sky
Seeds of Survival: Why the modern food system is doomed

Seeds of Survival: Why the modern food system is doomed

Ramon Tomey
The 30-year pantry: How to store whole grains for lifelong nutrition and security

The 30-year pantry: How to store whole grains for lifelong nutrition and security

Zoey Sky
The Coming Storm: From supermarket shelves to survival mode

The Coming Storm: From supermarket shelves to survival mode

Ramon Tomey
The survivalist&#8217;s superweed: Why dandelion is emergency gold

The survivalist’s superweed: Why dandelion is emergency gold

HRS Editors
Winter&#8217;s hidden dangers: A guide to six cold weather injuries and how to stay safe

Winter’s hidden dangers: A guide to six cold weather injuries and how to stay safe

Zoey Sky
