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CLASSIC OR COMMUTER - WE'VE GOT YOU! - JOHNNY'S CUSTOM AUTO BODY (408) 848-2826
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Whether your "ride" is a weekend Classic / Muscle Car...or your weekday trusty Commuter car...we work our magic and get them back to you good as new. Car accidents to complete Auto Restorations...Fender Benders to Bumper Boo Boos...we've got you covered at Johnny's Custom Auto Body!
Johnny's Custom Auto Body
275 Welburn Ave. #F-K
Gilroy, CA 95020
Ph: (408) 848-2826
Gab - https://gab.com/JohnnysCustomAutobody
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/johnnyscustomautobody
Minds - https://www.minds.com/johnnyscustomautobody/
CloutHub - https://app.clouthub.com/public/ac9b8aad-2558-4872-8eca-414d9d8869ad
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnnyscustomautobody/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnyscustomautobody
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JohnnysAutoBody
Johnny's Custom Auto Body
275 Welburn Ave. #F-K
Gilroy, CA 95020
Ph: (408) 848-2826
Gab - https://gab.com/JohnnysCustomAutobody
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/johnnyscustomautobody
Minds - https://www.minds.com/johnnyscustomautobody/
CloutHub - https://app.clouthub.com/public/ac9b8aad-2558-4872-8eca-414d9d8869ad
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnnyscustomautobody/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnyscustomautobody
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JohnnysAutoBody
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