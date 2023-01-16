https://gettr.com/post/p258pun798e
2023.01.16 Miles helped the US a lot including provided much intel to FBI and CIA, but when the CCP persecuted him the US government did absolutely nothing to help. US is capitalism, you must not fantasize other will help you, you must be self reliant and be strong.
郭先生给美国人做了很多事情，在美国受到共产党追击迫害，美国政府都不管。美国是有资本有主义，不要幻想指望任何人，必须自己强大，靠自己合法的行动！
