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The End Is Not Yet
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20 views • October 26, 2021
The signs of the times referred to by Jesus, as beginning of sorrows, get a lot of attention from Christians. Everyone wants to know how the last big earthquake or the present pandemic is signifying the end of the world. However, Jesus didn't say that the world would end with a pandemic or an earthquake. Watch this video to learn more about what Jesus really said.
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