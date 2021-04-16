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DR JUDY MIKOVITS - THE COVID19 'VACCINE' IS A KILLING MACHINE
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1675 views • April 16, 2021
SAFETY ALERT: Dr. Judy Mikovitz: The COVID19 “Vaccine” Is a Killing Machine!
Red alert! Facebook will ban this message. Twitter will censor it. Google will remove it from the search results.
And that’s why you KNOW it is right over the target….you only need to look at what they are censoring to know where the truth is!
Yeah, that’s definitely not something I am gonna put into MY body, how about you?
So here is Dr. Mikovitz and I would ask you to please watch this IN FULL and then share it with your family and friends
Don't get the 'experimental covid shot'
Red alert! Facebook will ban this message. Twitter will censor it. Google will remove it from the search results.
And that’s why you KNOW it is right over the target….you only need to look at what they are censoring to know where the truth is!
Yeah, that’s definitely not something I am gonna put into MY body, how about you?
So here is Dr. Mikovitz and I would ask you to please watch this IN FULL and then share it with your family and friends
Don't get the 'experimental covid shot'
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