Boomers Going Right? | Unrestricted Truths
Are dedicated leftists going right?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid talks about the political red wave that will make it's way into the upcoming midterm elections.
See this full episode of UT at:
https://bit.ly/3SY92Mw
For more content, visit: www.AMPNews.us
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.