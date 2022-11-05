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Boomers Going Right? | Unrestricted Truths
Are dedicated leftists going right?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid talks about the political red wave that will make it's way into the upcoming midterm elections.
See this full episode of UT at:
https://bit.ly/3SY92Mw
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