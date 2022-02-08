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FULL SHOW: Canadian Government Sends Police And Military After Truckers And Protesters In Attempt To End Freedom Convoy
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200 views • February 08, 2022
As the Freedom Convoy in Canada continues to fight for freedom, the Canadian government is oppressing it’s citizens more than ever before. Banning honking in Ottawa, stealing fuel from the truckers and arresting anyone who provides support for the truckers. However, the resistance is contagious and now a convoy is forming in Australia. Evelyn Rae joins to discuss that and other developments in Australia. Nancy Pelosi makes an incredible statement as the Olympics start that has somehow not been covered by the American media. The left’s obsession with skin color is destroying everything. Jesse Lee Peterson comments on this, at the beginning of black history month.
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