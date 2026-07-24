How Certain Is Reality? An interview with Robert Waggoner

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How certain are we about the world around us? Discussions about dreaming, perception, and human awareness raise thought-provoking questions about how we interpret reality and form beliefs. As technology and our understanding of the mind continue to evolve, examining our assumptions may be more relevant than ever. What can dreams teach us about critical thinking and perception? Watch the latest interview to explore these fascinating ideas and join the conversation.
#CriticalThinking #Mindfulness #DreamResearch #Curiosity #Learning
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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