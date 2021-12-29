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MAD VAXXED WORLD! - MEDICAL MURDER IS THE NEW NORMAL AND 4 HEART ATTACKS ARE NOW A EVERYDAY REALITY!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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110 views • December 29, 2021
The 5G-FLU-CONNECTION - https://www.brighteon.com/f74273e4-aede-4707-b1d4-dc7dc6e442f6

DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55

GENOCIDE! - YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29

BLOOD CLOT to brain causing seizure - this poor chap is a vegetable now. Sad Video. - https://www.brighteon.com/fec9a4e2-4917-4f0c-8ac5-fe11ed5e6497

NHS GP of 12 years speaks out against covid passports and mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/d427ddf6-3d26-48c5-8f5f-693918c536fb

MARK STEELE - LETS TALK PCR HOAX TURKEY! - https://www.brighteon.com/1084251c-ea03-45ff-9a93-34cf560aa675

France Follow Blueprint #NO #DEMOCRACY / Hugo Talks Some More #lockdown - https://www.brighteon.com/81313b54-4fc1-40e3-a1b2-3456158fff23

GRAPHENE OXIDE VS GARLIC - https://www.brighteon.com/425f2bf8-ae92-4d10-94c1-d949ac1f54e3 BLACK DEMONIC GOO

THE JAB KILLS NEW YORK TIMES JAB PUSHING EDITOR - https://www.brighteon.com/9aad4381-d154-4190-9930-b41da91dd91e

THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8

GERMAN UPRISING - HUNDREDS OF TOWNS AND LARGE CITIES JOIN NATIONWIDE UP RISING - https://www.brighteon.com/4456b75e-e16e-4f1c-99e7-aba800041f00

FAUCI SPEAKS -2020 TAKEN DOWN WARPSPEED! - https://www.brighteon.com/57899fa4-705f-4966-97b8-67fa5fc22177

INFORMATION BLOCKADE - https://www.brighteon.com/f3088457-25fd-4285-813e-813ce0527e06
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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