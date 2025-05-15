Wild Florida: Deadly Alligator & Bear Attacks, and a Party-Crashing Mail Carrier!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into the wildest Florida Man and Woman stories with the boys of old Florida! From a daring live fish heist at Bass Pro Shops to a rogue mail carrier crashing house parties and littering red solo cups, the Sunshine State is unhinged! Hear chilling tales of fatal alligator and black bear attacks, with expert insights from our wildlife biologist co-host on preventing future tragedies. Co-host Doug unpacks the chaos of a Florida Woman driving her mail truck on the wrong side of the road. Packed with crazy news, wildlife drama, and Florida’s untamed spirit, this episode is a must-listen for fans of true crime, bizarre headlines, and Southern madness!
Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.
