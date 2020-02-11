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Christian Minister To Sue The NFL For Satanic Halftime Show
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66 views • February 11, 2020
Owen is joined by Coach Dave to discuss his lawsuit on the NFL for having an explicit inappropriate halftime show. Coach Dave says he’s been bombarded by the media for expressing his feelings towards the NFL. Coach Dave says he represents the Christian Community, in a media world where he feels judged for doing so. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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