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100% Absolute, Irrefutable Proof of God's Existence
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115 views • February 12, 2020
Did you know we are in the center of the universe? Strange that. (thumbnail, cosmic microwave background radiation a.k,a the axis of evil)
Is there a god? Atheists say there is no evidence of God ... that creationism is a fairy tale. Many Christians agree that proof of God's existence is outside the realms of science. Yet, when some atheist scientists found proof, they betrayed their lack of scientific impartiality by giving it a name...the axis of evil!
Proof, God, cosmic, microwave, background, radiation, existence, life, meaning, truth, hidden, exposed, reason, wake up, conspiracy, existence, atheist, science, scientist, christian, cfreationism, strange, center, universe, axis, of, evil, realms
Is there a god? Atheists say there is no evidence of God ... that creationism is a fairy tale. Many Christians agree that proof of God's existence is outside the realms of science. Yet, when some atheist scientists found proof, they betrayed their lack of scientific impartiality by giving it a name...the axis of evil!
Proof, God, cosmic, microwave, background, radiation, existence, life, meaning, truth, hidden, exposed, reason, wake up, conspiracy, existence, atheist, science, scientist, christian, cfreationism, strange, center, universe, axis, of, evil, realms
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