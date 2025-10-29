© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CBS News report from 1982—featuring a 34-year-old Al Gore—predicts a quarter of Florida ending up underwater as a result of "the coal, oil and gas we've been burning for 100 years". 🤡
"Climate changes could produce widespread disruption of agriculture... Scientists blame the odourless, colourless carbon dioxide gas for these potentially dangerous changes around the planet."
Fast forward 43 years and—imagine my shock—Florida is still afloat. 🙄
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!