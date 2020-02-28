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PARALLELS ARE UNMISTAKABLE
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28 views • February 28, 2020
PARALLELS BETWEEN DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE (DAPL) AND ANTI-GEOENGINEERING MOVEMENTS ARE UNMISTAKABLE
Our concerns about this parallel fascist effort to subordinate the public good for profit lies along the same spectrum. Increasingly, alphabet agencies and corporations are hiring their own private armies to infiltrate activist communities, social media groups, stir up violence and confusion, and run propaganda campaigns that marginalize and criminalize those of us fighting to protect Grandmother Earth and our freedoms. Disaster capitalists even have the nerve to harvest huge profits from our misery. In the anti-geoengineering movement we also need to acquire the legal leverage to perform "discovery" and take "depositions" of the public and private sector sky perps.
Our concerns about this parallel fascist effort to subordinate the public good for profit lies along the same spectrum. Increasingly, alphabet agencies and corporations are hiring their own private armies to infiltrate activist communities, social media groups, stir up violence and confusion, and run propaganda campaigns that marginalize and criminalize those of us fighting to protect Grandmother Earth and our freedoms. Disaster capitalists even have the nerve to harvest huge profits from our misery. In the anti-geoengineering movement we also need to acquire the legal leverage to perform "discovery" and take "depositions" of the public and private sector sky perps.
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