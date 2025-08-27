TOMORROW on The HighWire!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Guest: Dr. Robert Malone
And Jefferey Jaxen Reports:
-Commonly used insecticide linked to neurological damage in children seeking liability protection
-New information on safety of EMF exposure and how HHS is responding
-Reaction from RFK on ICAN’s fight for religious exemptions in West Virginia
📅 August 28th, 2025
⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET
📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH