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Police Officer Exposes Tyrannical Unconstitutional Covid-19 Arrests by Fellow Officers
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453 views • February 24, 2021
He is correct, the U.S. Constitution is on OUR side, not Mayors, Senators, Governors or even Presidents of the United States. Police Officers MUST stand down when they are issued unconstitutional orders.
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