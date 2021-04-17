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#002 // MERCHANTS OF MENACE
Original Air Date: 22.MAR.2019
New Episode Tonight!
7PM EST
#002 // MERCHANTS OF MENACE
Merchants of Menace pays homage to William Shakespeare's Elizabethan era “Merchants of Venice & paints the impoverished financial conditions Queen Elizabeth inherited from her wayward father. Her novel approach to healing the financial insolvency created by her father's devil-may-care reign triggered the Global Fiscal, Material and Spiritual crisis that besets us - each and every one.
King Henry VIII, Queen Elizabeth’s father employed ambassadors of Plunder, or, ([P]irates) / Sir Francis Drake & Sir Walter Raleigh to privateer the millions of pounds of gold, silver and jewels Spain stole from Native Americans. Business was so 'good' that a sister company in the Netherlands was also created - named the Dutch East India Company. Those who bore these Brand Names - received a free pass for their rapacious lust.
Merchants of Menace' plot twist embroiled Abraham Lincoln into the Royal Machinations for Global dominion. Though President Lincoln was assassinated on April 15th 1865, the implications of this murderous cutthroat foreign policy is behind today’s day's headlines from the Persian Gulf to Beijing.
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