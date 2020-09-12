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Riflessione - Delle nuvole dietro il sole, ma è veramente possibile ???
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22 views • September 12, 2020
L'ho filmato in Sicilia (Enna) il 9 novembre 2014 e lì, nel 2020, dopo averlo esaminato, mi pongo la domanda ... Come possiamo vedere le nuvole che passano dietro, con un sole a 150 milioni di km di distanza ? Hummm !
Se la terra gira intorno al sole, allora le nuvole sono nello spazio ?
Se la terra gira intorno al sole, allora le nuvole sono nello spazio ?
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