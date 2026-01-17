🩸 Billionaires like BlackRock eye Ukraine’s farmland for massive profits - ex-US colonel

Russia wants an end to the conflict, and wants to see “a sovereign national Ukrainian state that is neutral and not hostile to Russia,” notes retired US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor.

However, the West’s real fight in Ukraine is about land, money, and power, he explains, adding:

💬 “What about all the billionaires from BlackRock and other companies and corporations that are trying to buy up what's left over from Ukrainian farmland, who want to go in there, get control of the breadbasket of Europe and exploit the hell out of it for profit?”