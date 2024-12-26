BOOST Your Brain Health with Dr Amen and Dr Gundry's Top Tips

Dr. Gundry is joined by renowned psychiatrist and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Daniel Amen to discuss the incredible impact sleep has on your overall health and well-being. We all need sleep every night, but few people realize just how vital quality sleep is for maintaining optimal health. From boosting your mood and mental clarity to strengthening your immune system and even supporting a healthy weight, a good night's rest can truly make or break your health. Dr. Amen shares groundbreaking insights from his extensive research on the brain, explaining why sleep is critical for cognitive function, emotional balance, and long-term brain health. You’ll also discover practical, science-backed tips to improve your sleep quality. If you struggle with insomnia, restless nights, or simply want to improve the quality of your sleep, this episode is a must-watch. Don’t let poor sleep sabotage your health—learn how to get the deep, restorative sleep your body and mind need to thrive. Watch now to unlock the secrets to better sleep and better health!

