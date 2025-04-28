THE MULTI PRONGED ATTACK ☭ OF FOOD DYES ['GENERALLY RECOGNIZED AS SAFE' IS A RACKET❗].

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When West Virginia enacted the nation's first state ban on food dyes, it set a shining example for the rest of the country.
Secretary Kennedy took notice, and so did the nation.
West Virginia became ground zero for a movement that helped lead to a national ban on food dyes,…
Source: https://x.com/MAHAAction/status/1915879265331007965
Thumbnail: https://stunningplans.com/side-effects-of-food-coloring-in-children/
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/explore/you-dont-sweat-red-dye