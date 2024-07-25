BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bio-Consciousness - Is the DS Cabal Playing God? | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 7/25/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
68 views • 9 months ago

JOHN MADE AN ERROR IN ANNOUNCING A DOMAIN-CORRECT DOMAIN NAME IS STORMISUPONUS.COM


Suppressed technologies are being released. Technology is advancing at a rapid rate especially the extraordinary dangers concerning robotics and AI of which President Trump said it will only be used for the betterment of humanity under his watch. We have robots and AI replacing peoples roles in gainful employment of all types all over the world. We are being told that even the recent eclipse was technologically created and other events in the sky, holograms etc.



The other day I received an AI voiceover someone clandestinely created an AI generated recording impersonating if you will popular podcaster, influencer, my friend Scott McKay, aka the Patriot Streetfighter. Think of the havoc this will now create in this information war in the on line podcaster world. Think of the disruptions this can cause now that it is election season.


- Entering the Era of disclosure at GITMO


- Frazzledrip activity – Adrenalize the child


- Reality or what?


- Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay receives an AI mockup of his voice – now what?


- Analyzing META data and pixels


- Devil is the author of death and destruction


- Does Juan have a LISP – How many Juans are there?


- 911 holograms


- Faked Eclipse?


CALL TO ACTION!


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


THERE ARE MANY FRAUDS!

JMC DOES NOT PROMOTE ANY QFS. THE ONLY AND OFFICAL JMC IS jmcamp888



