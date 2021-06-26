McAfee: $WHACKD, Not Suicide, was it CIA or Mossad? OR Faked?original posting,TRANSCRIPTIn June of 2019, McAfee tweeted that he will be naming names, exposing a corrupt CIA agent and announced a deadman's switch of over 31 terrabytes of incriminating data.About 6 months later, McAfee posted an image on social media of a fresh tattoo he got and wrote that he was getting subtle messages from US officials saying, in effect, "'We're coming for you, McAfee! We're going to kill yourself!' I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd."That same month, McAfee launched WHACKD, an "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" crypto.In October of 2020, McAfee was arrested in Spain, where he tweeted out, "I am content here. I have friends here. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine."On June 23rd, a Spanish court agreed to extradite McAfee to the US, where he faces criminal charges of Tax Evasion.McAfee's wife is distressed and is concerned he will be murdered in jail and less than 24 hours later, it is reported that McAfee killed himself in his jail cell.After his alleged suicide, the letter "Q" is posted to his Instagram.A final troll from beyond the grave?The Instagram Q post sent internet Q sleuths into a frenzy, claiming that the Q picture is a hexadecimal representation of a private key for an Etherium wallet, which some are claiming is automatically sending out data to friends of McAfee.One thing is pretty clear. McAfee did not kill himself. Others are expressing concern and stating that they will also not kill themselves.The main message is clear. If the elite crooks want you dead, then they can kill you in broad daylight.