RUSSELL "Texas" BENTLEY - SITUATION IN DONETSK AND IN UKRAINE - Tremregi - 091922

Hi this is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. The new video will be uploaded here very soon, in minutes. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1

- I'm sharing this video now from Regis Tremblay, at Tremregi on BitChute, with description below. It's from the morning of September 19th.

Russell "Texas" Bentley with a very emotional and impassioned report on the horrors in Donetsk by the Ukrainian military and Nazi battalions. 13 killed today in the center of Donetsk City. We also discussed Russia's predicament post the Ukrainian offensive.