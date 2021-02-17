© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beware of COVID "Vaccine," Warns Top Doctor
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
2221 views • February 17, 2021
In this follow-up interview with Senior Editor Alex Newman of The New American magazine, former president of the Assocation of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Dr. Lee Merritt warned about enormous risks associated with the experimental COVID19 "vaccines" from companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, and more. From potentially being used as a bioweapon and lack of safety testing to massive side-effects that can occur and are occurring worldwide, there are huge dangers that are not being discussed by the Big Pharma-funded establishment media. Meanwhile, there are very effective treatments such as hydroxychloroquine that were deliberately suppressed so the vaccine makers could get their experimental gene drug masquerading as a vaccine approved under the FDA's "Emergency Use Authorization."
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
⚠️ Help get the word out! Download and share this video!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nhe1nO_fj6DvsHSXay1J3cI2gOjVO_0f/view?usp=sharing
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
⚠️ Help get the word out! Download and share this video!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nhe1nO_fj6DvsHSXay1J3cI2gOjVO_0f/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.