Interview with Chris Reed - Part 3 - 06/28/2022

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Today Pastor Stan continues to talk to Chris Reed. Chris had a Angel visitation in a dream and the Lord showed him future headlines that will come to pass. Today Chris talks to us about "America in Pieces", "Cities of Refuge" and how Americans will grow their own food again.
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