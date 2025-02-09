Hidden passageways at Disneyland, missing little girl, no doubt she will be sacrificed after being abused, and her blood passed around to reptilians in underground chambers.





Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/index.html





or:

Richard Bruce Truth Ministries

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos





1057. Reptilian Child Tunnels (2-9-25)



